Prosser Funeral Home
Ronald Lawrence Meeske was called to heaven by his Lord and Savior on April 26, 2021. He was born on March 23, 1943 in Pocahontas, Iowa. Ron was a carpenter until he was not able to do it anymore. He loved his cattle and going to rodeos calf roping and team roping with his buddies and his nightly call with good friend Bo from Nebraska. Most of all he loved spending time with his family especially going to sporting events for his seven grandsons, three great grandsons and three great-granddaughters.
Ron liked having young kids come to his youth groups and learn about Jesus. He will be missed by many people from bible studies and potlucks over the years. He was a member of the Cowboys for Christ.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence, mother, Myrtle Elizabeth (Beth), sister, Marilyn and sister-in-law, Donna.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 59 years; and three children, Mary Schwartz, Mitch Meeske (Jody) and Amy Hunt (Tim). He is also survived by his seven grandsons, Logan Schwartz (Meghan), and their children, Vince, Jace and Keegan; Wiley Schwartz (Shelby); Cody Meeske (Dannan), and their children, Mika and Timberly; Nate Meeske (Tallee); Wade Meeske (Charley); Byron Hunt (Tawnya) and their daughter, Fallon; and Trevor Hunt (Tanner). He is also survived by his sister, Eloyce Klassen (Gerald); three half-sisters; two half-brothers; brother-in-law Donnie McLain (Carol); and many nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a memorial service for later in the summer.
You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneral home.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In