On Friday, March 12, 2021, Ronald James Floren, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away at the age of 67.
Ron was born on March 9, 1954 in Michigan, North Dakota to Helen and Lloyd Floren. Helen and Lloyd later moved to Yakima in 1959, and Ron graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1972. On July 29, 1978, Ron married the love of his life Sandy whom he has been happily married to for 42 years. Together they raised two daughters, Tracy and Sarah.
Ron worked in agriculture all his life. He was a loyal employee at Columbia Reach Pack and worked there for over 20 years. Ron was proud to be a member of the team there and helped the company grow. He was a hardworking man who never stopped providing for his family. Ron has also owned and operated Gromore Trucking for the last 10 years and was looking forward to his retirement later this year.
Ron was everybody’s best friend. He was the person you would call if you needed help, advice, or just someone to talk to after a long day. He was a caretaker and a protector. He would do anything for anybody. He was such a dedicated husband to Sandy and the best dad ever to his girls. Ron adored his grandchildren so much. He attended their volleyball, soccer, and basketball games whenever he could. Whenever Ron could take some time off work, he loved to travel to Lincoln City on the Oregon Coast with his wife Sandy. He enjoyed the fresh ocean air so much and it was one of the places he could truly relax.
Ron loved all animals, especially his horses and cows. When he was a child he was active with his horses in 4-H and won many trophies and awards. As he got older his favorite thing to do in his spare time was go riding with his brothers, his nephew Casey and friends. Ron really enjoyed taking his grandkids for rides on the ponies. Even when they were tiny babies he would have them out there sitting on the pony. He raised cows and it made him so happy every spring when the baby cows were born. He was a good friend and a true cowboy at heart. He loved the cowboy life.
Ron was the most loving brother to his 8 siblings. He always remembered their birthdays and anniversaries as well as so many other important dates in their lives. He was kind, thoughtful, and so caring about everyone. He did everything he could to always just be there when you needed him. He would check-in daily with his daughters to make sure everything was ok and remind them to be safe. He had a strong personal faith in God and reminded us to have the same.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Lloyd, his mother Helen, and his father-in-law Joseph Trenkenschuh. He is survived by his wife Sandy, his daughters Tracy Mills (Noah), Sarah Wilske (Rob), and his grandchildren Kyla, Taylor, Nicole, Naomi and Kade. Also, his siblings Mary Christopherson (Lionel), Judy Floren, Richard Floren (Rachele), Kathie Bolen (Bruce), Ellen Bandurski, Betty Floren, David Floren (Lucy), and Donald Floren (Donna), and his mother-in-law Frieda Trenkenschuh. Ron also had many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends that he considered family. He was especially close to his Reineke cousins who live in North Dakota and Minnesota.
A visitation will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Thursday March 18 from 4:00-8:00 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Friday, and will conclude there. Covid protocols will be followed. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
Donations can be made in Ron’s name to the West Valley Fair for a perpetual trophy in his remembrance.
To honor Ron, the most important thing we can do is just be the best. Be the best husband, wife, brother, sister, neighbor, co-worker and friend you can possibly be. Because that’s what he was to us. The best.
