Ronald J. Maddon, 57 of Tieton, Washington passed away March 18, 2022 after a long battle with liver cancer and liver cirrhosis. He loved his family more than anything and endeavored to make everyone around him happy by making jokes and being silly. His favorite pastimes were playing video games, camping, fishing, and BBQing. Ron was born in Marysville, California to James Maddon and Barbara Jean (Wilkey) on May 31, 1964.
He leaves behind his five children, Heather Carlson (Daniel Carlson), Mathew Maddon, Marissa Maddon, Jacob Maddon and Amber Everett. He also leaves three grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, and Billie, who will lovingly remember him as “Manpa.” Ron’s three siblings, Brenda Barchus, Brub “James” Maddon, and Kenneth Maddon, as well as the many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews he cared deeply for will always cherish his memory. He is preceded in death by his wife Debbie Maddon with whom he was married for over 20 years in Texas before her passing; he is also preceded in death by his mother and father.
No service or memorial will be held per his wishes. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
