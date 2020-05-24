Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, great-uncle and cousin, Ronald Harmon Thompson, due to the coronavirus on May 8th, 2020. Ronald was born on June 29th, 1934 in Seattle, WA to Crystal Bernice Harmon and Paul Cecil Thompson. With mother’s illness and subsequent death at an early age, and it being the Depression era, Ron and his younger sister Sarah were separated. Sarah, going to their Grandma’s, and Ron going to their Great-Grandma’s, but still able to grow up together.
As a young boy, Ron sold newspapers on the street corners of downtown Seattle, often having to fight for the best corner. In 1953, he graduated from Morton High School in Morton, WA. Immediately leaving for Seattle to study at the Burnley School of Professional Art, later known as the Art Institute of Seattle. One of his many instructors was the famous watercolorist, Paul J. Immel. Ron graduated in 1957.
During this time, he also learned to play drums from one of the top jazz drummers in the country. While living in Ballard, he played in all the top jazz clubs and burlesque houses in Seattle. With his grandmother getting older, he moved to Yakima in 1965 to help his sister Sarah look after their grandmother and her husband Victor. The crazy hijinks and stories continued as bandmates Ricky Baer, Jim Durham and Ron not only played in multiple bars and taverns all over Yakima and the Pacific Northwest, but as far as Las Vegas, NV. During this time, he picked up the nickname “Whitey” because of his white hair.
With age creeping up on him, he quit playing music in his 70s, but painted and sketched almost up until the end. Ron is survived by his sister Sarah Elizabeth Mathews, nephew Ronald Edward Mathews (Victoria) of Pacific, WA, and Mark Allan Mathews (Alice) of Yakima, WA; great nephew Aidan Edward Mathews of Yakima, WA; great nieces Sarah Kathleen Mathews of Yakima, WA and Autumn Grace Mathews of Pacific, WA; family friend David Wayne Stiles and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Crystal Bernice Harmon, grandmother Bonnie Bernice Harmon, great-grandmother Julia Hickman Jarvis, brother in law Luther Edward Mathews Jr., and great nephew Shayne Edward Mathews.
The family would like to thank everyone at Good Samaritan Health Care Center for the excellent care that he received for the past 2 years. And to Keith & Keith Funeral Home for all the help and compassion they have shown to the family during this difficult time.
Due to the coronavirus, there was a private family service at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, and a private interment at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
