Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with a heavy heart and sadness to announce the passing of Ronald G Carlquist who left us on July 31, 2020.
Ron was born June 6, 1954 in Seattle, WA to Victor and Marion Carlquist. He married Carol on January 21, 1995 and they spent 25 years together.
Ron spent most of his life living in the Yakima Valley. He was a longtime resident and business owner in Zillah, Washington. He was the owner and operator of Three C’s muffler, brake, exhaust and car hauling.
Ron was also a longtime drag racer and car enthusiast. He was very well-known in the drag racing circles throughout the state. Ron loved going drag racing every weekend somewhere in the state with all of his friends and race buddies. A lot of those friends are people who he had raced with or against since 1980’s.
Ron is survived by his wife Carol Carlquist, one son, Brian Carlquist, and three step children, Scott & Roanna Beardshear from Tucson, Arizona, Brandilyn & Frank Wood from Benton City, Washington and Justin Beardshear from Zillah, Washington, and extended family, Anthony and Taylor Rogers. Also five grandchildren, Brooklyn and Baylee Beardshear and Chris, Tyler and Jacob Wood, and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life after Covid restrictions are lifted. I would like to thank everyone who has reached out with your condolences and cards and shared wonderful memories of Ron on social media.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In