Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ronald F. Gamache passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Meridian, Idaho on January 23, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born on December 3, 1942 to Francis and Mildred Gamache in Yakima, Washington. Ron graduated from Marquette High School in 1961 and served in the Navy from 1963-1967. He worked on jet fighters on the aircraft carriers USS Franklin Roosevelt and USS Forrestal.
While stationed at the Virginia Beach Naval Air Station he met the love of his life, Kay Pierce. They married on December 21, 1968 in Richmond, Virginia. They had two sons, Neal born in 1975 and Kevin in 1977.
After his service he attended the University of Washington and in 1970 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in both Human Resources and Business, Government, and Society. He farmed in the Toppenish area for 35 years, growing diverse crops including hops, grapes, and apples. He invented hydraulic hop packing and automated grape pruning machines, examples of his lifelong interest in engineering and mechanics. He participated in agricultural industry groups such as the Hop Growers of America and National Grape Cooperative Assoc. national meetings. He served two terms as the Yakima County Farm Bureau President and seven as the Washington State Farm Bureau Vice-President.
Ron was committed to public service. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 30 years. He was elected twice as the Yakima County Commissioner and served in that capacity from 2001 to 2008. He was passionate about the cultures and heritage of the Yakima Valley, so he participated in the Ahtanum Mission Restoration Committee and was a member of the Board of Directors for Heritage University for over 30 years. He volunteered with the Camp Hope homeless support project and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. He was a member of the Yakima Regional Public Facilities District Board. He supported projects through the Yakima Rotary Club and was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Francis and his mother Mildred. He is survived by his wife Kay in Meridian, Idaho, his son Neal in Denver, Colorado, his son Kevin also in Meridian, his sister Judy Orsetti in Acampo, California, his sister Susan Gamache in Spokane, Washington, his sister Lynne Hazel in Yakima, Washington, his sister Gayle Gamache in Portland, Oregon, his brother Mark Gamache in South Bend, Indiana, and four loving grandchildren, Scout, Zanon, Xavier, and Adelaide.
There was a private service at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Donations may be made to Heritage University, the Camp Hope homeless shelter, or the St. Vincent Food Bank to honor his memory. He is remembered as a generous, loving person and will be dearly missed by his many family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In