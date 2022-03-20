Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ronald Eugene Sears, age 84, passed away on March 11, 2022 in Yakima, WA. He was the hardest working man you would ever want to meet. He loved his family and always wanted the best for them. He loved working and didn’t retire from Borton and Sons until he was 80 years old. He was such a loved man and when he did talk, you listened. He had a wild sense of humor and was always up for a good joke. Gambling, gardening, and riding his Harley brought him such joy; he was such a lucky man. He always said he was going to win the lottery someday; little did he know that just knowing him was like winning the lottery. He never judged anyone; he always gave you 100% of his support. Until we meet again, take care and we know you will always be with us in our hearts.
Ron is survived by his wife Georgia, children Debbie Rath (Kevin) and Ronald G. Sears, grandchildren Christopher, Christine, Taylor, Mandy, Mckenzie, and Cheyenne, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.
Celebration of life will be held in the future. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
