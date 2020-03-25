Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ronald Duane Neuman passed away on March 19, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born on January 22, 1949 in Missoula, Montana to Leon and Margaret (McCarty) Neuman.
One of Ron’s was favorite passions was fishing, from Wrangell, Alaska to the Columbia River in Washington and the Gulf of Mexico in Tarpon Springs, Florida. His other passion was working on hot rods, going to car shows in his ‘67 Comet Calliente and especially the time spent with John Maher working on his ‘67 Ford Fairlane. Spending time with family and friends were times that he cherished, those wonderful experiences over the years that are too many to list. There are too many wonderful experiences to list. Living in the Tampico area was his first love. Discovering the Tarpon Springs area in Florida became his second love 12 years ago. He will be missed by the many friends and family whom he enjoyed spending time with.
Ron is survived by his wife of 33 years, Becky, his dogs that held a special place in his heart, mother-in-law Lois Green, Mark and Terry Mills, Chris and Randy Treddenbagger, Scott and Donna Evans, Lisa Maher, Joni and Wayne Hampson, goddaughter and niece Paige (Jake) Crab, numerous other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, friends: Patty/Bruce, Terry/Julie, Paul, Andy, Dennis, Ben, Joe, Steve, Tim, Nick and Kathy, Judie, Theresa, all his Florida friends, and numerous others that touched Ron’s life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Margaret Neuman, brother Dennis Neuman, father-in-law John Evans and best buddy and brother-in-law John Maher.
A special thanks for the wonderful care he received from the nurses and staff at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and Cottage in the Meadow.
In lieu of flowers please send donations for Wags to Riches or Peace Lutheran Church of Selah in care of Brookside Funeral Home to PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936.
