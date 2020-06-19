Ronald Dean Thomas (RockMan), of Yakima, passed away peacefully on June 11th, 2020 of natural causes.
Ron was born February 27th, 1938 to Arnold and Oma Thomas. He had a heart of gold and was known for helping others in need. Ron owned an exceptional landscaping and masonry business well known by many. He loved being up in the mountains, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, hunting and landscaping. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Ron adored the kids in his life, he enjoyed teaching them hard work, playing with and spoiling them whether they were his or not.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Jenica, one other daughter and three sons, many nieces & nephews, grandchildren, two brothers and a sister.
He is preceded in death by his father Arnold, mother Oma, sister Mary Sue and brother Darrell.
Jenica would like to especially thank a longtime family friend for graciously paying for her father’s funeral expenses and Shaw & Sons Funeral Home.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In