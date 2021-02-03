Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ronald Dean McPherson, 74, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021. He was born on July 10, 1946 the son of Burl and Kathleen McPherson in Yakima, Washington. He was raised in Selah and graduated from Selah High School in 1964. Ron met Cheryl Day in 1968 and were married in 1970. They welcomed their two daughters to their family, Tally and Sherra.
Ron was an extremely hard worker making sure that his family always had what they needed. He did many odd jobs while working a full-time job to make sure his family was well taken care of. He balanced it all raising his two daughters as a single father. He loved to be outdoors camping, horseback riding, and working on cars and trucks. He was extremely passionate about taking care of his farm in the Wenas, making sure there were no weeds anywhere, he did not take vacations, he was just there taking care of his land. It was his lifelong accomplishment. Ron had many lifelong friendships in the Yakima Valley that he made throughout his career as a truck driver. He was someone that was always willing to help anyone in need, it didn’t matter if you were family or not.
Ron is survived by his two daughters, Tally (Richard) Hunt, and Sherra McPherson, grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Karly, Andrew, and Randi, and great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Oliver. He is also survived by his siblings, Monte McPherson, Susan Wangler, Becky McPherson, and Cindy Kirwin. He is preceded in death by his parents, and ex-wife, Cheryl McPherson.
Family has requested no services at this time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Perry Tech for the truck driving program in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
