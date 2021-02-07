Ronald Dean McPherson

Ron McPherson, aged 74, passed away on January 28, 2021 of complications from Lewy Body Disease and Covid-19. Ron was born on July 10, 1946 to Montie Burl McPherson, Sr. and Kathleen Isabel (Terrien) McPherson of Selah, Washington, joining his older brother Montie Burl McPherson, Jr., followed by his three sisters Susan, Becky and Cindy.
Ron attended Selah schools and was active in 4-H and the Yakima County Junior Sheriff’s Posse where he made life-long friends. Following graduation from Selah High in 1964, he enlisted in the Army and completed his basic training at Fort Ord, CA.
Ron followed his father and brother and drove truck for over 36 years, both local and long-haul, and lived on his own piece of heaven in the Wenas Valley. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Burl and Kathleen, and his good friend, Ronnie Longmire. He is survived by his brother and sisters, Montie (Vera), Susan (Ron) Wangler, Becky (Rob Jaderlund) and Cindy (Rick) Kirwan. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his two daughters, Tally and Sherra, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Chandler House for all that they did for Ron including Lynette, Troy, Judy, Josh and all the other staff that helped him through his journey and kept him amused as best they could. Special thanks to his long-time friend, Faye Wilson, and also Sharon, Shirley and Merv whose visits with Ron were always a special highlight and so greatly appreciated.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date.
