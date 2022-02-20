Ronald D. Kruger, age 86, passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2022, with his family by his side.
Ron was born in Yakima, Washington on October 27th, 1935, to Benjamin Kruger and Bertha (Rathjen) Kruger. Ron grew up in West Valley and attended Willow Lawn and Tieton View grade schools. He graduated from Highland High School in 1954, where he met his first wife Shirly Hinkle. They married in 1956, and had two children, Kim & Gary.
After the loss of his wife Shirly, Ron met Anne Jacobson Kangas. They were married in 1971 and Ron welcomed Anne’s three children Christine, Greg & Charles into the family. In 1973 a daughter Theresa was born.
Ron’s career started as an orchardist, first working the family orchards, then as a bookkeeper for Yakima Farmers Supply. When the family started Kruger Sales & Service in Union Gap, Ron sold and repaired orchard equipment, but later returned to the family orchard business. Ron enjoyed working with people, and in 1976 joined Burrows Tractor Co. as a salesman selling throughout the Yakima Valley and Wenatchee area until 1989. He moved to Anderson equipment in Grandview as Service Manager for 16 years. In 2005, Burrows asked him to work their parts department until 2010 when he decided to retire. In 2013 Burrows asked him back part time until his final retirement in 2016.
Ron was an avid bowler, loved to water ski, ride motorcycles and Jeep. He was a volunteer fireman in West Valley for 10 years and a member of the Yakima Co-op for 41 years (board member for 31). As a young man, he sang in the Yakima Glee Club, attended West Valley Missionary Church for over 70 years, and sang in the choir. He loved to sing and was a long-time member of the Barbershop Harmony Yakima organization, singing and serving on the board for over 32 years. He was very personable and well-liked by all. Ron loved Anne. When she was diagnosed with MS, he retired and became her caregiver taking good care of her and tending to all her needs until his passing.
Ron is preceded in death, by his first wife Shirly, parents Ben & Bertha Kruger, brother Gerald Kruger, daughter Theresa; in-laws John & Ethel Hinkle, William & Melia Jacobson, brothers in-law Jerry Hinkle and Kermit Jacobson.
He is survived by, his wife of 50 years Anne Kruger, daughters Kim Wilson, Christine Kangas (Michael Scarcella), sons Gary Kruger (Jennifer), Charles Kangas, and Greg Kangas; grandchildren Philip Wilson, Stephanie Cartwright (Kyle), Ryan Scarcella (Nerissa), Chad Dobbs (Mallory), Sophie & Josh Kruger, Seth, Heather & Nikki Kangas, Lexi, Zach, & Gabe Tate and four great-grandchildren; his brothers Leon Kruger (Roberta), Ben Kruger (Marilyn) and sister Linda Barthol (Andy); also, daughter in law Kristen Kangas, in-laws TJ Hinkle (Karen), Jo Hinkle, Warren (Connie) Jacobson, Paul Jacobson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron’s family wants to thank the staff of Blossom Place, and the doctors and nurses at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the “Barbershop Harmony Yakima” organization PO Box 716 Selah, WA 98942.
