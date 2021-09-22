Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ronald A. Johnson, 78, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at home with family by his side.
Ron was born on March 19, 1943 in Little Falls, Minnesota to John E. Johnson Sr. and Vergie Johnson. He moved to Yakima, WA with his family in 1947.
Ron worked for the family construction company building distributor boxes and later as a custodian for the school district.
He was a Minnesota Viking fan and an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. Ron enjoyed watching all football games, fishing with his friend John, going to the movies, and visiting with family.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, John Jr. and Raymond, and his sister Diane.
He is survived by five brothers, Larry (Dorothy), Jerry (Margo), Phil (Pat), Bill (Pat), and Russ, and his sister Arlis, along with many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4 to 8 PM at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on 9th and Yakima Avenues. Graveside services will be held the following day on Friday September 24th at 1:00 pm at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Rd. in Yakima.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithand keith.com.
