Ron Christian Wilson went home to Heaven on September 18, 2021, after a short battle with the covid virus. Ron was born on August 13, 1948, in Wapato, WA and was the fourth of eight children born to Wallace and Lucille Wilson.
Ron was a regular neighborhood boy that loved to play flag football and swim in the river with his brothers. He attended Davis High School and went into the US Navy and was stationed on the USS Oriskany where he served as a boiler maker in the Vietnam War.
Ron was a happy, giving man that loved his family, he loved to camp, fish, and spend time outdoors. He also loved to paint and draw. Ron loved his Lord and spent hours with his bible, regularly attending bible study and other church events. He worked at Dakota aircraft for many years as a machinist/deburr operator.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Lucille, his older brother Wally (Butch), sister Sharon Maltbie, sister Norma Wilson, and younger brother Danny Wilson. He is survived by his sister Bette Bergin Adams, brother Randy and his wife Marta, brother Dale, 13 nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
A Graveside Service is planned at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean, “We will miss you, until we meet again.”
