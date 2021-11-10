Prosser Funeral Home
Rolland Hartley Baze, 92, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021 in Richland, WA. Born May 21, 1929, in Cunningham, Washington, the son of Dock and Armilda (Bennett) Baze, Rolland grew up in the Sunnyside area and spent his early years there and on the Horse Heaven Hills where he helped his Dad catch and break wild horses. On March 3, 1948, while attending a dance at the Sunnyside Community Hall, he saw a young girl named Helen Pomerinke and asked her to dance. They became lifelong partners and were married on October 24, 1948 in Sunnyside.
Their early years were spent racing horses at various “bush” tracks in the Northwest. Their mornings started at 2 am taking care of the horses, they were in the orchards working by 4 am, and were back at the track by 4 pm to take care of the horses again. He took up farming in the late 1940’s, working for a Lower Valley grower and began farming on his own in 1955, becoming one of the earlier growers on the Roza. He was an excellent farmer, growing primarily mint and sugar beets, and by the late 1960’s was one of the largest growers of mint in the Northwest. In 1968 they returned to his first love, racing and breeding thoroughbreds at their farm near Whitstran, a life they continued for more than 25 years, splitting time between tracks in the Northwest and Phoenix. He was an excellent horseman and farrier, always in demand for his corrective skills.
They sold their farm and retired in 1998, settling in Kennewick and spending winters in Arizona. With Helen’s declining health, they moved to assisted living where Rolland provided unwavering love, care and support, staying constantly by her side — as he had for the past 70 years.
A man of principle, his legacy of honesty, integrity, loyalty, and a strong work ethic live on in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was unquestionably respected and loved and will be deeply missed.
Rolland was preceded in death his wife Ruth Helen Baze; parents Dock and Armilda Baze; sisters Luana Dillman and Helen Marler; and brothers Cal Baze, Fred Baze, Court Baze and Bill Baze. He is survived by daughter Rachelle Pleasant (Dennis) of Prosser; son Roddy Baze (Rindi) of Kennewick; granddaughters Denelle (Jared) Lind and Nikelle (Johnny) Hill; grandsons Travis (Taryn) Baze; Justin (Jessica) Baze; and Ron (Lyndsey) Baze; brother Floyd Baze and sister Cheryl Robinette; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Prosser Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 11:00. Concluding services and burial will follow at the Prosser Cemetery.
You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in