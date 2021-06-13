Roland (Ron) Schlief, beloved father and papa, passed away on April 30, 2021, aged 72, after a battle with cancer.
A lifelong Yakima resident, Ron graduated from Marquette. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. As an artillery observer at Chu Lai, he earned the Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart. After his honorable service, he spent 39 years working at John I. Haas. He would come home reeking of hops, and to this day, his daughter cannot drink IPAs without thinking of his smelly clothes.
Although stubbornly independent with intimidating looks, Ron was fiercely loyal with a big heart. In his 20s and 30s, he was active in area softball and volleyball leagues, earning the nickname “Mad Dog” for his fiery self-criticism. Through volleyball he made lifelong friends with the “tequila crew,” and their annual vacations to the Oregon Coast were some of his greatest joys. The Hiatts, Horns, Petersons, Violettes, Walters, and Welles were extended family that brought him endless laughs, love, and shots.
His two proudest moments were becoming a father and later a grandfather. His love could not be ignored once you stepped into his home — a shrine to them both. A true DIYer, he was the only person who fixed things in his house. He was passionate about cars, and he regularly watched sports with a crossword book in his hand. He enjoyed golfing even though it often involved a few choice words and an occasional thrown club. Every hole-in-one ball was proudly displayed in his cabinet. In retirement, he became an avid acrylic painter after being inspired by his grandson’s art.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Shelley (Schlief) Hyland, and grandson, Caleb; older brother Terry Reynolds (Joanne); two nieces (Meshelle, Christina); one nephew (Kevin); and a treasure trove of faithful friends. Ron is preceded in death by his parents Helen Schlief and Vern Schlief, and brothers Rodney Schlief and Rick Reynolds.
He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
(1) entry
Thank you for your service.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In