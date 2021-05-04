Roland Lewis

The community mourns the loss of Roland R. Lewis, who passed on April 24, 2021. If you knew Roland, you know he was always good for a joke, a helping hand, and that he lived a life of service to others. Roland was born in Yakima to parents Eleanor and Melvin Lewis in 1952. He spent his childhood motorcycling, water skiing, parasailing, and playing board games for hours on end. He grew up with and was the oldest brother to Ron Lewis, Scott Lewis, and Rodney Lewis. Roland attended Wilson Middle School and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1971. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1972. After his time in the service, he received an Associates in Arts and Science from Yakima Valley Community College, a Bachelor’s in Business from Washington State University, where he also served as ASB president. Later in life, he received a Master’s in Education from Heritage University.
Like his father, Roland was a familiar face all over Yakima and well known for his friendly demeanor. He worked for the Yakima Housing Authority as he started his family. He then served for 21 years as a Police Officer for the Zillah Police Department. When he approached 50, he decided to go back to school for his Master’s to work as an elementary school substitute teacher for the Union Gap school district. In 2006 he opened Yard Sailors, the second-hand store on Nob Hill and 5th we’ve all come to know as a treasure trove. Throughout his life, he purchased homes that he rented. Each facet of his life was another way he shared his generosity and kindness alongside close friends like Dwayne Meacham. Whether that was through letting someone off with a warning, using his Donald Duck voice to read a book to Kindergartens, or giving away free Bibles and free dress pants to every man needing to look sharp, he believed in a strong sense of community. He treated everyone he met with dignity and always tried to make them smile.
While Roland impacted many young lives, he was also a father to Melissa, Chelsea, Ice, Pi, Nia, and Joseph. He married the love of his life, Parnthong Thayida Lewis, in 2013, and his children watched her spark new life in him. He embraced eight grandchildren and lived a life anyone would be proud of.
Roland’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Memorial Hospital for their excellent care of Roland during his battle with COVID.
A private family memorial is planned; Roland will receive a military burial at Tahoma National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home; www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In