Roland David Milum, 87, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2022. He was born July 4,1934, to Frank and Dessie (Copeland) Milum, in Pyatt, Arkansas. He loved the hills of Arkansas and always had amazing stories to tell of growing up there. His family traveled back and forth to the Yakima valley several times to pick fruit. He attended Naches school when they were here.
Roland joined the army in 1952 and then married his first wife Betty and celebrated the arrival of their son David, in 1955. He was deployed to Korea for a short time. He moved to Yakima with his family, in 1957.
Roland held many jobs and loved being in sales. He had the gift to gab and never met a stranger. He worked at the Yakima Cycle shop then sold appliances at sears where he met his wife, Bonnie. She was looking for a radio and he not only sold her one he married her. They were married November 4, 1971.
In 1972 their daughter, Melissa arrived, and they became owners of the A&W restaurant, in 1974, located on 10th Ave. He later sold insurance for Metropolitan Life insurance and then opened a restaurant, Dad’s, in Yakima and met many friends there. Roland also drove school bus for Yakima School District for many years and truly loved interacting with the students. He also drove many times for his grandson’s field trips.
Roland’s greatest joy were his grandchildren. He loved traveling with them, directing work on the farm, sleepovers, and keeping the candy drawer and ice cream freezer always stocked.
Roland and Bonnie celebrated 50 years of marriage in November.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Betty, his son David, brother Milo and nephew Clinton. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, daughter Melissa Baxter (Brice) of Yakima, daughter in law Joyce Milum of Yakima, grandson Aaron (Amy) Milum of Spokane, grandsons Kaleb (Lori)Baxter, Joshua Baxter, Tyler (Haley) Baxter, Seth (Kaitlyn) Baxter, and Zachary Baxter all of Yakima, 3 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson.
Services will be held Friday February 11, 2022 at 11:00 am, at Wapato First Baptist Church (151 West Wapato Road). A Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association or Wapato First Baptist Church and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
