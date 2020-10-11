Rainier Memorial Center
Roland Arthur Hendren, 77, passed away peacefully at home in Granger from prostate cancer on August 30, 2020. He was born in Wapato, WA on January 14, 1943 to Ross Edward Hendren and Bertha Mae Morford Hendren. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brothers Ralph, Thomas (wife Melba), Leroy and Patrick. He is survived by his brothers, Ralph’s wife, Marion, Leroy’s wife, Glenda, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The West Wapato Reservation Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In