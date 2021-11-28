Roger Schmahl

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Roger passed away at home on Sunday November 14th, 2021. He was born to Robert L Schmahl and Ruth Schmahl (Gavin) April 12th, 1960, in Spokane WA. The family moved to Yakima when he was just a baby and that is where he always remained.
In 1984, after completing high school he met and soon married Nancy Keeter (Nancy for Hair). Along with Nancy came her daughter Nichole whom Roger later adopted. Their happy times ended with Nancy’s passing in 2003. Their time together was far too short.
Roger and Georgene married in 2007. And along with Georgene came two daughters, Arris and Cholena. Our happy days ended with Rogers passing. Our time together was far too short as well.
Roger loved driving truck and spent much of his working days doing so. He drove for Pedersons and 10 years for Ace Hardware distribution center. The Ace drivers were a tight group of professionals taking great pride in their retailers and trucks as well.
Before Ace, Roger spent 10 years at Shields Bag and Printing where thanks to Earl he made some smart life choices. After Nancy’s passing Roger no longer enjoyed the windshield time and semi-retired to do handyman jobs for Lorretta and pour concrete all over Yakima and beyond. His name is in a lot of concrete.
Roger was a hard worker and played hard as well as friends can verify. He said what he felt like it or not, you always knew where he stood. Larger than life with a big voice and a tender heart he was often crushed with a single word.
Roger is survived by wife Georgene, brother Rodney and Laura, sister Iris Gribble and Tom, daughters Nickie, Arris, and Cholena, four grandchildren, nephew Michael, Eddie JR, and his much-loved Julia. He is preceded in death by father Robert, mother Ruth, wife Nancy, brother Eddie, and several aunts and uncles. Fur babies as well.
Special thanks to many along the way, Dr. Brady and Katy, Dr. Ha, Dr. Shenoi, the girls in the pharmacy at North Star, Nina and Melissa at palliative care and Tana at hospice, Dr. Merrill, Dr. Matt and staff at Yakima Urology just to name a few, all his Lamplighter friends as well as Larry, Frank, Scott and Michele.
Services will be at Englewood Christian Church at 11:00 am on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 with a reception following service at the church. A Graveside will be at West Hills Memorial Park at 1:30 pm for those who wish to attend. Masks will be required at the church. Dress casual and warm if going to graveside service, and wear beer tee shirts if you have them. Donations in Roger's name can be made to any animal shelter or Wellness House and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
