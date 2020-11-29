Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Roger Raymond Meusborn, age 93, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Yakima. Roger was born on June 10, 1927 to Ewald and Louise (Michel) Meusborn, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. He was the youngest of four children.
Immediately after completing high school in Cedar Rapids, Roger joined the Navy and was stationed on a destroyer, the USS Stormes. Following his discharge from the Navy, Roger attended Colorado State College of Education in Greely. He graduated in 1950 and began his teaching career in John Day, Oregon.
On Christmas Day in 1952, he married Edna Kostol, and they had three daughters while living in John Day. His career took the family to Baker City, Oregon, then to Yakima, Washington in 1968. He completed his career at Yakima Valley College as a vocational counselor. After his retirement from Yakima Valley College, Roger and Edna purchased an apple orchard and for twelve years, Roger enjoyed a second career as an orchardist.
Roger was a quiet, practical man who loved his family. He enjoyed teaching his daughters many skills including how to change a tire and put on tire chains so they would not be stranded anywhere. He was always supportive and could be counted on for sound advice.
Roger was a skilled carpenter and woodworker. He built the first house Edna and he lived in near John Day, and their home was furnished with many of his fine wood projects. Roger enjoyed snow skiing and was a member of the Ski Patrol for many years, at Anthony Lakes and White Pass Ski Areas. He also hunted and participated in competitive shooting in his younger years.
Roger is preceded in death by his wife Edna, his parents, Ewald and Louise Meusborn, and his siblings and their spouses, Wilma (Paul) Olson, M. Michel Meusborn, and Vernelle (Frank) Koberstein. He is survived by his three daughters, Stefani (Calvin) Meusborn-Marsh, Lisa (Mark) Herke, and Melanie (RE) Cornelius. He is also survived by two cherished grandsons, Trace and Alex Cornelius, a sister-in-law, Virginia Kostol, and nieces and nephews.
Roger’s family is very grateful to the staff at Summitview Healthcare Center for the love and care given to Roger, and for the support they offered to the family.
At Roger’s request, there will be no funeral service. To leave a message or a memory for the family, please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
