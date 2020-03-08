Valley Hills Funeral Home
Roger Lee Kline, aged 93 years, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at his home in Yakima, Washington.
Roger was the 9th of 11 children born to Merritt Charles and Dora “Maude” (Marriott) Kline on the 8th of January 1927 in Northfield, Minnesota. He and his siblings were raised on a small family farm in the little town of Randolph, population 200. Roger and his siblings worked on their small family farm and distributed milk all over the area with the help of a WWI mule named “Bob” pulling their cart.
Roger stayed home to work on the farm until he met and married his sister Harriett’s best friend, Evelyn Dawn Perry in 1948. Together they had four children: Rebecca, Roger Jr, Dennis, and Terry. In 1955, when baby Terry was just 3 months old, Roger loaded up family and his tools into his 1952 Studebaker and drove out to join his brother Bruce on a new adventure in this place called “Yakima.” And there began a life and career in woodworking and building beautiful, quality homes in the Valley. In 1977, Roger married Jacqueline Sue Goodman and became “Pa” to her children Kimberley and Greg. In 1979, Roger built the main shop that still houses Kline Construction & Associates LLC today. It was his passion and he spent endless days (and nights) planning and building the shop that would be his legacy.
In 1995, at the insistence of his niece Sandy Mahre, Roger asked for a blind date with a very special lady named Dorothy Shelby. She said she wasn’t looking, but he was persistent. He knew the way to her heart (she was a florist, you see) and left primroses on her doorstep. After marrying on August 28, 1994, Roger and Dot have enjoyed the last 25 years together gardening, camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Roger was an accomplished builder and designer who left his mark on this valley. He was respected by his clients, many of whom became repeat customers and true friends. Besides woodworking, Roger also enjoyed bird watching, painting, playing piano and singing hymns and reminiscing about family back in Minnesota. He recalled many fond memories spent singing with his siblings. He did indeed, have the gift of music.
Roger will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, his handwritten letters, and the tunes you could almost always hear him humming and whistling. In his own words, “Isn’t that Wonderful?”
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Merritt and Dora “Maude” Kline; his siblings Robert, Merritt, Helen Mae, Nancy, Hannah, Venita, Bruce, Edwin, and Harriett; and his sons Roger and Dennis Kline.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Shelby) Kline, son Terry Kline and daughter Rebecca (the late Dr. Bill Simmons), stepson Greg (Brenda) Kline and stepdaughter Kimberley (Paul) Dammon, sister Donna (Bob) Mallery, daughter-in-law Cindy (Paul) Manka and son-in-law Bruce Shelby, as well as many nieces and nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids.
It was Roger’s wish that family and friends would gather for an open house celebrating his life. Please join us Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Kline Construction Shop, 407 W. I Street from 3:00-6:00 p.m. There will also be a church service at 1:00 at West Side Church for those who wish to attend. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
