Roger Joseph Sevigny passed away peacefully at his home in the early hours on Monday November 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota on August 12, 1939 to Arthur and E. Josephine (Proulx) Sevigny.
He was the 10th child out of 15 children. When Roger was still young the family moved to Moxee, Wa. He attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from Marquette High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Marine Corps on September 23, 1958. In 1962 he was honorably discharged with the rank of LCpl. He married Leota Schumacher on November 16, 1963 at St. Paul’s Cathedral Church.
After his service in the Marine Corps he enrolled in the Carpentry Apprenticeship program. He was a journeyman carpenter and spent his life in the trade. Some of Roger’s favorite hobbies were wood working, camping with family, and jeeping. One thing you could always count on was Roger being prepared for anything. If you needed rope he had extra, if you needed a tarp, he had you covered. Roger also enjoyed coaching his kids. He coached basketball, baseball, and fast pitch softball. After retiring due to an injury, he and Leota took to the road and traveled to many exciting places, sometimes taking Leota’s parents and sometimes taking their kids and their families.
A highlight of his life was the trips he took with his grandchildren. He took them to the beach, to Yellowstone, to Glacier, and many other places.
He loved his 5 children: Tracy (Terry) Kingman, ReNae (John) Fernandez, Rob (Andrea) Sevigny, Troy (Karis) Sevigny and Tammy Lynn Sevigny, and the light of his life was his grandchildren Hailey (Joel) Newton, Patrick Kingman, Mandy (Andrew) Kennedy, Nikki Samano, Sarah True, Patrick True, Hayden Sevigny, and SageLynn Sevigny and his 1st great-grandchild Luke Newton.
He is survived by brothers and sisters Marie Green, Angel DeGooyer, Leonard (Eleanor) Sevigny, Juliet Rogers, Daniel (Anna) Sevigny, Bernadette (Don) Tito and Steve (Mary) Sevigny. He is preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Lynn Sevigny and brothers Bernard Sevigny, George (Shirley) Sevigny and Louie Sevigny and sisters Pauline (Earl) Wilson and Carolyn (Mark) Quinn.
Graveside Inurnment is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to your local Catholic Charities, in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
