Roger Harrington, beloved brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he met, was tragically taken from us on March 28, 2021. Roger Lynn Harrington was born on January 10, 1955 in Yakima, Washington. He was the third child of Le Moyne Vaughn Harrington and Anna Christine (Bureman).
He enjoyed making music. He played several different instruments including the accordion, the rubber hose tuba, and the harmonica, by ear. He also enjoyed riding his 3-wheel bicycle and his other bike around town. He loved to help people especially by mowing their lawns. He was a kind soul and always tried to make people smile and laugh. He had many friends who loved and cared for him. He will be greatly missed by them and his large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father Le Moyne, his mother Anna, and his younger brother Cory (Debra). He leaves behind his sister Linda Utzler (John David), his brother Ronald (Kelli), his brother Glen (Marta), his brother Kenneth, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with a reception to follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
