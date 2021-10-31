Roger Gene Wertenberger, age 64, passed away Oct. 10, 2021 in Neah Bay, WA. Born in Sunnyside, WA July 1, 1957. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1975 and then enlisted in the United States Navy.
He will be remembered for the good times — fishing, him trying to be funny singing rock songs, his famous smoked ribs, the phone calls, conversations, advice, lots of pranks and his handsome smile.
He is survived by his honey of 23 years, Angie Garza of Neah Bay, children Josh Wertenberger (Sara) of Tucson, AZ, Roger Wertenberger, Jr. (Brittney) of Searcy, AR and Tara Williams (Kyle) of McRae, AR; grandchildren Claire, Lukas, Lily, WB, Caraline, James, Kyla and Sadie; siblings Gini Thomas (Doug) of Olympia, Virgil Wertenberger of Sunnyside, Henrietta Rising (David) of Keaau, HI, and Harriet Wertenberger of Sunnyside, nieces, nephews, and best friends Otis, Eric, Darrell, and Donny. Preceded in death by his mother Vada Wertenberger, his father Henry Wertenberger Jr., brother Richard Leighty and niece Christine Payne.
A beautiful private family service was held Oct. 16th in Clallam Bay.
