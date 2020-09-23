Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Roger Dale Smith, age 71, my best friend and spouse, went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020 at 12:10 pm. He died at home surrounded by his loved ones. He fought a nine-year battle with COPD that robbed him of more and more of his independence as the disease progressed. God saw that he was tired and lovingly called him home.
Roger was born January 27, 1949 in Ritzville, WA to Marciel and Chester Smith. He was raised on the family wheat farm and graduated from Lind High School in 1967. He graduated from Yakima Valley Community College with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for various corporations throughout the Yakima and Selah area.
In 1969 he married the love of his life Christina Janzen. They were married for 51 years and spent the past 45 years in Selah, WA where they raised their three amazing sons. Roger was a member of Peace Lutheran Church where he served on many of the various boards. His love of the Lord was always present in his life.
In 1970 twin sons were born and in 1981 his third son was born. Roger loved being a father and teaching his sons all the various things he was able to do from carpentry, electrical to auto maintenance. He loved restoring a ‘55 Chevy pickup with his twin boys when they were in high school. He helped his youngest son build a deck on his home. Roger loved when his family grew to include his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His love of camping and the outdoors lives on through them. Roger was an avid fisherman, a hobby he shared with his sons. Roger loved the beach, spending vacations there almost every year. He loved spending time with his youngest son and family at their home in Hoodsport, WA.
My husband went out of his way to be there and support not just his family and friends, but friends of friends as well. Most referred to him as a great man, a hero in some’s eyes. God brought home a good soul; an angel blessed with giving people the greatest life imaginable. He was truly loved by all.
Preceded in death by his father, Chester S. Smith, son Jeromy Dale Smith, and granddaughter Miranda Christina-Mae Smith.
Survived by his wife Christina Janzen Smith, sons Jason Smith (Sue), and Mark Smith (Dana); grandchildren Jayden Richard Smith, Dylan Dexter-Reynolds, Paige Marie (Alex), Abegeail Fae Smith, Rusty Kramer (Laura), and Amber Kramer (Jeremy); great-grandchildren Makenna Kramer, Daxton Kramer and Raegan Mae Riffel; his mother, Marciel Smith of Ritzville, sister Kathy Balcom (Dave) of Moses Lake, brother Tim Smith (Michelle) of Ritzville; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Selah, WA or Hospice in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
