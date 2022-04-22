Roger Dale Menshew, 72, of Salem, Oregon died on Sunday April 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born April 29, 1949, in Jonesboro, Louisiana to Charles and Claudia Menshew. Roger attended Sunnyside High School. After graduating he married his high school sweetheart Kathy Sartain. They made their home in Grandview with their three children.
Roger worked in several trades throughout his life, prior to retirement. He loved to work in his yard and garden, loved baking, canning, and making homemade dog cookies. Roger enjoyed crafts and woodworking and was always working on projects. Roger is survived by his daughter, Marta Meador of Salem, Oregon, daughter Rebecca (Shawn) Martin of Walla Walla, Washington, son, Mathew (Stephanie) Menshew of Pasco, Washington, and adopted daughter Linda Rodriguez, loving grandchildren Bryor McVey, Kaitlyn and Kyle Martin, Garrett, Megan, Clayton and Evelyn Menshew and several nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his loving wife Kathy Menshew, parents Charles and Claudia Menshew, his brother James Menshew and his sister MaryLee Hanson. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Valley Life Baptist Church in Grandview, Washington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in