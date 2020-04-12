Roger Dale Allan, 70, beloved father, grandfather and friend, passed away from a very aggressive form of cancer on April 2nd, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow, in Yakima. Roger was born on December 3rd, 1949 to Leslie and Leatrice (Alderman) Allan of Tieton, WA.
Roger grew up in the Tieton area and graduated from Highland High School in 1968. While at Highland, he threw a mean left handed pitch on the baseball team, ran track and played trumpet in the band. He then attended Yakima Valley College. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Tamera Anderson, in 1971 and they welcomed their daughter Kim in 1982.
As a toddler, Roger survived a polio infection but that did not stop him from leading a very active life. He loved waterskiing with friends and family at Rimrock Lake, Columbia River (and it’s been said maybe in the irrigation canals in Tieton, shh!). He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, of which, according to lore, he might have ridden with friends off-road and on public land and that might have frustrated the local Tieton constable (also shh!). He had a passion for restoring antique cars. His favorite cars included his 1962 Impala, 1966 GTO, and 1964 Corvette. He drove a pristine 1933 Ford Coupe, shiny black with flames on the sides for many years and was a proud member of the Vintiques Car Club.
He led a quiet but fulfilling life. He worked for many years as a packing foreman for several fruit companies. He had a charming sparkle in his eyes, humorous wit, and a gentle, kind and loving soul. He loved watching Mariners and Seahawks games with his companion. He also loved word puzzles and his black rescue cat, Shadow. He became a proud grandfather in November of 2018.
Roger is survived by his daughter Kimberlee Allan, son-in-law Paul, grandson Xander, Nephew Scott Allan (Michelle), two great nieces, a great nephew and his companion of twenty-three years, Fran Bookin. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Terry Allan.
At Roger’s request, no services will be held. A private scattering ceremony will be held at a beloved location at a later date.
