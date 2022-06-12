Roger Alan Smith was born on March 31, 1962, in Ogden, Utah to parents Sharlaine (Baird) and Russell Arthur Smith, and died on September 3, 2021. Roger attended East Valley High School and graduated in the class of 1980. He enlisted into the United States Air Force and served as an Aircraft Armament Systems Specialist from 1981 to 1984. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Judy Thompson, on April 10, 1982. In 1990, Roger earned an Associate of Arts from Nazarene Bible College and a Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in 1993. For 20 years he served as a pastor with the Church of the Nazarene in the communities of West Seattle, WA, Oceanside, CA, Kelso, WA, and Oklahoma City, OK. In 2010, while living in Oklahoma City, Roger continued to serve others in his efforts as a Fatherhood Manager with Public Strategies and completed his Master of Business Administration, from Southern Nazarene University. He then spent the next 10 years working in the renewable energy sector which led him to become an Associate Professor at Oklahoma State University, Associate Wind Site Manage with NextEra, Mid Region Sales Manager with WECS Renewables, and finally a Market Sales Engineer with Campbell Scientific in Logan, Utah. Roger is survived by his wife, Judy Smith (58), and children: Matthew Smith (36), and wife Katrina (grandsons: Griffin, Jonah) Amanda O'Connor (35), and husband, Dandy (grandchildren: Caden, Tegan, Tatum), and Danielle Cory (31) and husband Austin (granddaughters: Emery, Adaline, Josie). Also, his father, Russell Smith, and wife, Sue, and siblings, Ronald Smith, Richard Smith, and Rebecca Uribe. A graveside service will be held at the Dutch Cemetery, 8604 Mieras Road, Yakima, WA on June 18, 2022, at 1:30 pm followed by a Celebration Reception at the East Valley Church, 7203 Mieras Road at 2:30 pm.
