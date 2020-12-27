Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On Wednesday December 16, 2020, Roger Alan Pell, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 62.
Roger was born on September 3, 1958 to Glen and Darlean Pell. He ran his own lumber business from the mid ‘80’s to 2011. He was also the primary caregiver for his brother Ryan. On June 12, 1982 he married Julia Anna McReynolds. Together they raised a daughter, Jennifer, and two sons, Justin and Jeffery.
Roger loved to work outdoors mowing the lawn and growing pumpkins in his garden. He also liked to weld and would make all kinds of things out of metal. Above all family is what he treasured most. He could not get enough of his eight grandchildren: Mathew, Christopher, Jaiden, Keagen, Alexus, Asher, Hunter and Alana.
Roger is preceded in death by his father Glen. He is survived by his mother Darlean, his brothers Reed, Randy (Karen), and Ryan, his sister Leann (Scott), his wife Julia, his three children, Jennifer (Keith), Justin (Hailee) and Jeffery, and his eight grandchildren, Mathew, Christopher, Jaiden, Keagen, Alexus, Asher, Hunter and Alana. A viewing will be held on December 30th from 4-8 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, all family and friends are welcome to attend. Followed by a private family funeral service on January 2, 2020 before he will be laid to rest to at West Hills Memorial Park.
To access the live stream of service, go to the Keith and Keith Funeral Home website at: www.keithandkeith.com, pull up his obituary and click on join livestream. Due to COVID 19 restrictions and in lieu of attendance, you are highly encouraged to join the live stream beginning at 9:55 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In