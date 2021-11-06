Rodney Purchase

December 26, 1958 - November 5, 2020
Rodney met our Father in heaven on November 5, 2020 at the age of 61. Rodney had a love for life. He never let anything, or anyone limit him. He faced every challenge head on and lived life to the fullest. He had a positive attitude about everything life threw at him and anyone who met him was stronger because of it. His love for the outdoors led him to many adventures. When he wasn’t on the beach flying stunt kites you could find him golfing, camping, fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, exploring the roads less traveled or just relaxing enjoying family. Family was a large part of his life. Not because he had a large family but because he had a close family. He was the first of eight siblings. Growing up his family looked to him for guidance. As time passed, he looked to family for support and guidance. When Rodney was diagnosed with kidney disease at an early age, it was family that gave him a new lease on life. His love for family extended into his later years. As he had children and grandchildren of his own, he made sure to stay close with his brothers and sisters so his kids would know what it means to have an extended family that would be there for each other no matter what challenges life brought. Friends were treated like family, and he never hesitated to help others. Getting together with friends and family was always a priority. Gatherings were large and always brought smiles, love, and laughter. Rodney truly felt blessed to have such an extended family and appreciated the opportunity to share his passion with others. Rodney is survived by his mom (Joan), wife (Judy), two children (Kristin, Kevin), one grandchild (Hayley), six sisters and one brother (Arlene, Genny, Kim, Terry, Sherry, Laurie, Lee), many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be planned the end of March 2022. Details will be provided to family and friends as it gets closer.
