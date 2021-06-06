Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
On Wednesday May 26th, 2021 Rodney L Benoit, 77, passed peacefully from his earthly body in Yakima. Rod was born to Harry Benoit and Carol (Waller) Benoit at Camp White in Oregon on March 26, 1944. Rod grew up in Yakima and attended Mckinley Elementary and St. Paul’s Catholic School. He graduated as Salutatorian from Marquette High School in 1962. While attending Marquette he met Nathan Stone, who along with his family would become lifelong friends.
Within a few years of graduation he started his career as an electrical estimator. A career that allowed him to build some lasting relationships with customers, electricians and vendors throughout the Valley. As much as Rod enjoyed his career, his true devotion and passion were his children, grandchildren and Disneyland.
Rod was preceded in death by his son, Scott Benoit and parents Harry and Carol, and brothers Randy, Rick and Tim. He is survived by daughter Lynn (Greg) Kilseimer and son Pat Benoit and grandchildren Emily (Scott) Wall, Amanda (Matt) Brown, Ryan (Kacey) Kilseimer, Zachary Benoit, Jacquelyn Benoit, and Riley (John) Olson, special niece and nephew Jennifer (Ben) Williams and Joe (Megan) Benoit, 5 great-grandchildren and siblings Sandra Chism of Laurier, Tom Benoit of Yakima and Candice Benoit of Laurier. He was the beloved uncle to 19 nieces and nephews.
Rod’s passion/hobby/vacations were all built on road trips to Disneyland and southern California. He joyfully planned trips to share the experience with his children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. These trips were much anticipated and extensively planned. These vacations were the one place that he felt total pleasure with family and friends. It was on these trips that he lovingly became “The Payor.” He had a generous and giving heart and helped many people get a new start.
We love you Dad, Un Crod, Grandpa Rod the Great, Brother and Friend.
A special thank you to his caregiver, Lisa Shields. We appreciate all that you did for Rod.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army in his name. Service will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home at 11 am on Monday June 7, 2021. Viewing will be at 10 am prior to the service. The burial site ceremony will follow the service.
