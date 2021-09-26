Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Rodney Fournier was born on June 3, 1977 to Toni and Roger Fournier. Unfortunately, Rod battled that stupid cancer! Rod stayed strong; he didn’t want anyone to see him suffer. He manned up and stayed silent. He loved you all, especially the true love of his life, his son Cooper. Cooper was his everything. Rod was so happy when Cooper was born. Rod asked his dad, Roger, “Have you ever loved anything the second you saw it?” Roger said “Yes, two times.” Rodney was a wonderful father; he wanted the best for his boy. Rod helped raise a wonderful son.
Rod loved giving Cooper rides in his jeep, they even worked on it together. Rod bought Cooper his first guitar. He wanted so much for Cooper! He wanted Cooper to enjoy the things he loved, no matter the cost! Rod wanted to give Cooper every experience!
Rod loved camping, 4-wheeling, mudding and dirt biking. The mountains were his passion. He loved taking the back roads. Rod and his dad, Roger, loved to shoot guns in their free time, so many bullets shed. They could tell you some stories!
Rodney had worked at Akland Pump & Irrigation sine he was 18 years old, his dad got him the job. He was the best pump tech you could ask for; he knew his work and would help you out in any way he could. If you pissed him off, he would say, “If you feel froggy, jump!” Rod was the best of both worlds. He was a great friend and if you needed him, he was there. If you pissed him off, he would tell you, you would never be surprised by Rodney, he laid it all on the line. If you didn’t like it, that’s your own fault. Rod will truly be missed by many.
Rodney was preceded in death by his wonderful Mom, Toni, grandparents, many family members and his second Mom, Vickie Gangle. Rodney is survived by his son, Cooper Fournier, Dad, Roger, sister, Allison, and his nieces and nephews and too many family and friends to mention.
Thank you all for loving Rodney the way you did. Thank you, Jennifer Gangle, for helping Rod through his difficult time. True friends are hard to find. Thank you, Marcy and Oliver, for giving him a place to hang his hat.
Rod’s Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Donovan’s house. Thank you, Donovan, for opening your home to Rod’s family and friends. Call or text Jennifer (509) 833-7403 for Donovan’s address. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
