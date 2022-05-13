Rodney Allen Johnson died unexpectedly at home of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Johnson, sister Diane, and daughter Jennifer. He is survived by mother Betty Foster, sister Deborah Johnson, and three sons, Dain Coleman and Tyler. He had a good life and a exceptional childhood. Growing up in White Swan, doing things he loved. Horseback riding hunting and fishing. And he made many lifelong friends. He was a very strong person but had a very kind heart. He proceeded on to school in Renton and graduated from Federal Way High. Lettered in swimming and was a very strong swimmer. Later he saved two people from drowning. One being from White Swan area. He later joined the Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Midway. Taking part in the rescuing of our 51 hostages from Iran in the ’80’s. He traveled the world. Sending many nice gifts to his mom, whom he was very close to and sister. He had a large family from both his father and mother’s side and spent alot of time with cousins, aunts and uncles. One being Johnny Johnson who owned Johnson Taylor logging and Lazy R tavern and he learned very strong work ethics. And learned good standards, morals, and honor from his father and mother. He also spent alot of time with his kids. Never too tired to help with homework. He loved going to the mountains and spending time with his cousins at family reunions. He had close family ties to the Sohappy family from White Swan. He is going to be greatly missed by all. Graveside services will be at his family cemetery (Abraham) in White Swan on Saturday, May 14th at 10:00 a.m. Following with a dinner and celebration of life at the White Swan community center. Everyone is welcome. Good food. Tell a story or incident. Any questions call (509) 830-3181, Debby, Cascade Memorial, Federal Way, Wa., (253) 874-9000 Robin, King County.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Rainier Memorial
- Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in