Rodney Albin

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodney J. Albin, March 1, 2020. Rod was born in Grangeville, ID, March 28th, 1935 to Charles and Rose Albin, the fifth of eight children. Rod was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Fuller, Rosemary Proctor and John Albin. He remained very close to his surviving siblings, Charles Albin, Richard “Beau” Albin, Donna Hiebert and Larry Albin.
In 1956 Rod married Roberta Osborne, and resided in Shoreline, WA with their five children, John “Tom”, Mary, Deborah, Andrea and David “Dave”, and his five grandchildren, Aaron Moran (RIP), Jamie Albin, Courtney Albin, Tyler Skelton, and Megan Reams, before retiring to Yakima where he resided with his brother Beau.
Rod was a kind, caring and generous father, brother and friend, and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is being postponed until further notice.
