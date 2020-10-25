Rodger Lamb of Selah, 71 years of age, passed from this life on October 19, 2020. He was in his happy place in the Ahtanum, hunting with his youngest brother.
Rodger lived his life and stood by his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He took an active roll in the church his whole life.
Rodger took a sheet metal apprenticeship following his graduation from high school. He worked his entire life as a respected craftsman in the sheet metal trade. He retired in 2006.
Family was paramount, second only to his relationship with God. He was married to Sharon for 47 years. He was a devout husband to Sharon and loving father to his children, Justin (Fay), and Traci Mouritsen (Todd). Life blessed him with five wonderful grandchildren whom he couldn’t have loved more: Chris (#1), Abby, Sydney, Parker and Cooper. Many precious and treasured memories with all of them.
Rodger loved all children. One of the most special times of year for him was his role as Santa, which he actively played for 47 years.
Some of Rodger’s hobbies were shooting, hunting and fishing. He was a dedicated member of Sun Valley Shooting Park where he served on the board of directors. He spent many hours there with his friends shooting both targets and the “breeze.”
Rodger is survived by his immediate family mentioned above, his siblings: Bobby (Betty), Carol Bauer (John), Jim (Kathy), Douglas (Terri), and sister in law Barbara Hester (Dan). Rodger also cherished his nephews, nieces and their precious children. He had many dear cousins, neighbors and friends.
Rodger’s passing has left a huge void in our lives. Rest in peace dear Rodger, we are surely missing you and look forward to the day we meet again.
Due to the current Covid situation a celebration of life will be held next Spring.
