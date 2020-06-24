Valley Hills Funeral Home
Rod Cowapoo Jr. was born on January 25, 1961 to Rod Cowpoo Sr. and Thelma Johnson. He attended Wapato School District. Cowapoo left 9th grade and attended Pendleton High School where he graduated in 1980. He also graduated from Pablo Kicking Horse College and he worked at Yakama Nation Forestry.
Sister Roddena Tammy Cowapoo, late sister Ronna Begay Alveda Cowapoo Luke Cowapoo.
Significant other Annete Coyle.
Son Andrew Jackson, Rod Cowapoo III, Christopher Cowapoo.
He would play Indian basketball tournaments and played baseball. He loved coaching young kids’ sports.
Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In