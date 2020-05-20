December 22, 1946 - April 29, 2020
Rocky Sanborn was born in Lowell, MA on December 22, 1946 to Arnold and Johanna Sanborn. He was raised in Yakima, WA by his grandparents Archie and Nell Sanborn. A decorated combat Vietnam veteran, he proudly fought for his country and freedom. He was a proud member of the Lakota Sioux tribe. He also was a member of the American Legion in Grants Pass, OR.
Rocky enjoyed music and took his kids to more concerts than most people could imagine. He was even at Woodstock. He ran security crews for many rock bands. He worked on the Alaskan pipeline, and was an electrical lineman with the IBEW.
He loved fishing, hunting, camping and riding his Harley. He devoted many years to coaching and helping the youth of the Boys and Girls Club, and he coached for many decades from one side of the country to the other.
Most of all he loved his family and his dogs. There were always dogs in his life. He was a protector and defender to all elders, children, or anyone that needed help.
He was preceded in death by his firstborn son, Rocky.
He was a man of many lives and loves. He is survived by his first wife Mary; his daughter Joanne and former husband Mike Lange of Rogue River, OR, grandson Zachary, and great-granddaughters Savannah and Maya of Lowell, MA, grandson Nicholas of Grants Pass, OR, daughter Stacy and husband Seng Chan, grandson Jon and great-grandson Braxton Kazanjian, grandson Joshua and Brittany and great-grandchildren Owen and Olivia Kazanjian, grandchildren Ty and Nellie Chan, all of Lowell, MA.
He is also survived by his second wife Sherry; son Ty and wife Kendra Sanborn, grandchildren Luke Bryce and Hailey, daughter Nichole Hyatt, grandson Joshua and wife Tori Bower, great-grandson Raylon and granddaughter Morgan Bower of Yakima, WA.
He is survived by this third wife Judy; daughter Shawnee Nell and granddaughter Karma, daughter Trisha and grandson Owen Sanborn.
And he is survived by his wife and love of his life, Robin Sanborn, whom he married in 2008 and shared many years of laughter and love until his final days, and two sons, Jesse Amos of Byron Bay, Australia and Jacob Amos of Scappoose, OR.
Rocky Sanborn was a man, a myth and a legend who will always be remembered for his famous one-liners, the most popular being “I’ve never squirted an ugly one”.
A celebration of his life will take place and be announced at a later date.
