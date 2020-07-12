Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Robyn K. Christopherson, 58, of Yakima, passed away at home with her family on June 17, 2020. Robyn was born on December 13, 1961 in Burley, Idaho to Terry and Sandra (Daily) McIntosh. She was raised and educated in Seattle until 1976 when the family moved to Yakima.
Robyn and Rick Christopherson became a couple in 1995, and got married in 2006 in Yakima, Wa. She worked as a caregiver for the elderly and developmentally disabled for many years and later graduated from Yakima Valley College as a medical phlebotomist.
Robyn loved the Seattle Seahawks and auto racing. Loved watching her boys compete in karate tournaments and spending time with them in the mountains. Her passion was being “Nana” to her grandchildren. She attended New Hope Chapel.
Robyn is survived by her husband of fourteen years, Rick Christopherson of Yakima; her sons, James (Crystal) Haller of Kalispell, Montana and Michael Haller of North Dakota; daughter, Chanelle Christopherson of Yakima, son Christopher Christopherson of Yakima and Krysta Wilski of Moxee; and eight grandchildren, Paishance, Emma and little Will Haller of Kalispell, Montana, Ariiana and Addison Haller of North Dakota, Julian Acevedo and Jordan Blair of Yakima and Malakai Blair of Vancouver. She is also survived by her mother and father, Sandra and Earl Snyder of Spokane; her sisters, Camille (Brian) Smithson of Kirkland and Denise Wiedel of Yakima; brother, Adam (Mandie) Snyder of Elk, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robyn was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Haller; sisters, Justine McIntosh; brother, Sean McIntosh; and her biological father, Terry McIntosh. She will be truly missed but never forgotten.
A Celebration of Robyn’s Life will be held at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
