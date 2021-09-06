Roblay S. Kirkevold

1949-2021
Our beloved matriarch passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, with her husband and children by her side. Roblay was born May 10, 1949 in Portland, Oregon to Peter and Jane Shepherd. Graduating from Wilson High School. She soon married Rod Duthie in 1969 and together they had two children, Peter and Sarah. They settled in Portland and later purchased and ran the original Parson’s Prune Farm in Banks, Oregon. They moved to Orcas Island, Washington in 1978. After moving back to Portland a few years later, Roblay and Rod divorced. They remained close friends until his passing in 1994. After her divorce from Rod, she later met and married the love of her life, Kevin Kirkevold. Moving to Yakima, Washington and successfully blending their family of five children. Roblay loved the outdoors and was always up for adventures, including camping, skiing, fishing, hiking, golfing and wine tasting. Central Oregon, the Metolius River, Lake Creek Lodge and Orcas Island were dear to her heart. Roblay was an avid gardener and created a welcoming and beautiful home for family and friends. She was creative and giving. Her small works of art adorn all of our homes. Her homemade coffee liquor will enhance our morning brew and attitudes for months to come.
In 2011, Roblay was diagnosed with leukemia and remained steadfast and positive through ten years of treatments, including a stem cell transplant in 2012 and open-heart surgery in 2013. She always looked at the bright side and often could be heard saying, “it’s this or something better.” After her stem cell transplant, she claimed she’d had an “oil change and a lube job,” so she “was good for another 100,000 miles.”
Roblay is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin, of 35 years. Her children, whom she loved dearly, Peter (Kristi), Sarah (Sam), Karen, Kameron (Julie) and Kristen (Ryan. Her grandchildren, whom she adored, Josie, Tyler, AJ, Devin, Hayden, Claire, Kanen, Landon, Millie and Theo. Her sister Sandy and brother Mike (Inge). Nephews Chris, Blake (Sarah)and nieces, Eliza and Laurel. Roblay is preceded in death by her mother and father, Peter and Jane Shepherd, her brother Peter Merrill Shepherd and her ex-husband, Rod Duthie.
Roblay was deeply loved by all who knew her and would like us to celebrate her life and hold our shared experiences and special memories in our hearts forever. Until we meet again, we will be seeing you in our dreams, on the backs of hummingbirds and on the wings of flutterbies. We love you more.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and send in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
