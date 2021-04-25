Robin Wakasugi Dinsmore

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robin passed away on April 15, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital following a 2-week battle with Covid-Pneumonia. She was 64. She is now safe in the arms of Jesus!
Robin was born in Weiser, ID on Nov 23, 1956 to Sam and Mary Wakasugi. The family moved to Yakima in 1963 when Robin was 6 years old. She attended Ahtanum Valley Elementary, WV Jr and Sr High Schools. She attended Pacific Coast Baptist Bible College in San Dimas, CA where she earned a BA in Elementary Education. It was there that she met her husband, Terry Dinsmore in 1976. They married in 1980 and enjoyed 41 years together, the past 36 of those years pastoring Wiley Union Church. She also worked at John Campbell Elementary School in Selah for 30 years, retiring last fall. She had a tremendous love for her circle of friends and her students at J.C. Most of all she loved and cared for her seven grandchildren…they were her world.
Robin is survived by her husband, Pastor Terry Dinsmore, daughter Mary (Ismael) Ochoa, daughter Sami, son TJ (Emily), mother Mary Wakasugi Chadwick (Ben), sister Linda (Joe) Perry, brother Dale (Katie) Wakasugi, brother Sam (Lisa) Wakasugi, sister Sandy (Noel) Harvey, and Bro-in-law Mike Hillier; Grandchildren: Oliver, James, and Ava Ochoa; Almira, Benjamin, Lincoln, and Ezekiel Dinsmore; and a large wonderful extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews and more friends “than you could shake a stick at”. Robin was preceded in death by her father, Sam Wakasugi and her sister Jody Hillier.
Robin was a faithful Christian whose love for Christ and others was evident in all she did. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her wit, her laughter, kindness, love, and compassion; for her tender heart, her faithful devotion to her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, her love for gospel music and her gifted ability to play the piano and organ with “feeling.”
A schedule of services is as follows: Viewing is scheduled for Friday, April 30, 2021 from 1:00-7:00pm; Celebration Of Life will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00pm; also…Celebration Of Life for her sister Jody Wakasugi Hillier will be held Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:00pm. All these will be held at Wiley Union Church (2711 S. Wiley Rd; Yakima) and will be Live Streamed at https://wileyunionchurch.com/media/wileys-live-stream. In consideration of others, masks will be required in all services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wiley Union Church Women’s Ministry and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
