Robin Lorne Siemens, age 70 of Prosser, entered into rest on June 9, 2021 at Seattle Veteran’s Hospital. He was born on August 1, 1950 to Alvin Lorne and Marguerite E. (Ryser) Siemens. He was raised and educated in Yakima where he became enthusiastic about trains and driving trucks. He graduated from AC Davis Senior High School in 1969 and later received a Civil Engineer Degree from Yakima Valley College. He served his country as a Navy Seebee from March 12, 1970 to December 11, 1973. After his discharge, he worked as a diesel engine mechanic for Caterpillar, then drove truck for Haney Truck Lines for 25 years which earned him the Two Million Mile Driver Safety Award. He retired in September, of 2014.
Robin and Kathy Aubrey were married on September 24, 2005 in Prosser where they continued to make their home.
Robin had several hobbies. He collected antique show cars, old toy trucks, Lionel trains, car models, more trains, Christmas Villages and trains. He was passionate about stock-car racing. He raced at Yakima Speedway and had many trophies. His car was #96 and was yellow and white. He also started the Mopar Unlimited Club in Yakima in 1987/88. Robin was an asset to the community in many ways. He was a City Councilman, member of the Chamber of Commerce, Prosser Economic Development, Valley Theatre Group, Tri City Mopar and was a volunteer for Historical Downtown Prosser Association. He a member of Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
Robin was honored with Prosser Volunteer of the Year in 2012.
Robin is survived by his wife, Kathy Aubrey Siemans; stepson, Trevor (Tia) Hooker; granddaughter, Tatum Qualsund; stepson, Tracy (Daniela) Qualsund; brother and sister-in-law, Don (Jeanie) Aubrey; nieces and nephews, Kimberlee Aubrey and her son James and Richard (Cathy) Aubrey and their children, Keyston and Madison; best friend, Butch Jarvis; and many other very close friends. He is also survived by fur babies, Princess Leia & Skywalker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Eileen (Aubrey) Landwehr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Prosser Covenant Presbyterian Church. Inurnment, with Full Military Honors, will follow at the Prosser Cemetery.
