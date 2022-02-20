Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robin Carol Hallahan. She left this earth to join her loved ones in Heaven on February 2nd, 2022.
Robin was born on September 3rd, 1963, in Seattle, Washington. She grew up in Yakima, Washington, attending school at Roosevelt Elementary, Franklin Middle School, and Eisenhower High School. Blessed with remarkable beauty, she found joy in modeling, and she even earned crowns at multiple beauty pageants.
Most importantly, Robin had a beautiful and gentle soul. She knew no stranger, and she treated everyone like family. She put the needs of others before her own, always making sure that no one went without. She was a mother and grandmother first, but she cared deeply for anyone that was in her life. She worked hard to support her family, and even when her children were grown, she would never arrive to a family event without a car full of food just in case it was needed.
When she wasn’t spending time with her family or helping to care for her grandchildren, you could find her rescuing lost or abandoned pets, nursing them back to health, and assisting in their search for their forever homes. Robin’s presence, kindness, and uniqueness will be missed by all who knew her.
Robin was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Hallahan, her brother, Michael Hallahan, her sister, Ann Susan Hallahan, and her grandson, Axel Franklin, and she is most surely enjoying their reunion. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Mansfield; siblings Joni Pipkin (Rod), Holly Kanzig, Tom Hallahan, Nancy Hallahan, and Shannon Hallahan; children Michael Franklin (Nicole), Brandon Franklin (Megan), Brittani Sparks (Eric), and Ryan Franklin (Devona); grandchildren Seth Franklin, Corbin Franklin, Matthew Owens, Chelsea Franklin, Devin Sparks, Brandon Sparks, Adaline Sparks, Camden Sparks, Lana Franklin, Lily Hawkins, Heather Franklin, Maverick Franklin, and baby Franklin on the way; as well as many, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Yakima Pet Rescue, the Yakima Humane Society, or an animal shelter of your choosing and send in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
