Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Roberto Solorio Jr. departed to our Lord, Father, and Savior on February 23, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, and Marine. He went from being raised in the small town of Wapato, WA, to being stationed in North Carolina, tending to his family’s crop lands and attending university in Mexico, to settling in Yakima, WA as a Police Guard at the Yakima Firing Center where he made true lifelong friends. He graduated from Wapato High School in 2004 and shortly after enlisted in the USMC, serving two tours in Iraq during time in war. His passions were helping his friends, family, and those close to him in their time of need. Junior truly enjoyed cooking, outdoor activities, fishing, and shooting guns. Junior lived a fulfilling and adventurous life and is now reunited with his father, grandmother and beloved uncle. He is survived by his mother Ofelia Terrazas, brothers Javier and Erik Solorio, and his favorite little sister Erika Solorio. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church (509 S. Satus Ave., Wapato, WA 98951). Shaw and Sons Funeral home is caring for the family, condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In