Roberto P Garcia, 93, of Toppenish, passed away at his home on July 12, 2020. Roberto was born in Encinal, TX on March 27, 1927. He moved to the Yakima Valley in the 1940’s and worked as a farm laborer for many years. He owned and operated a trucking business which contracted out to farmers, and owned and operated the Eastside Laundry Mat. He will be remembered as a fun loving person and was a great provider for his family. He also enjoyed dancing and family gatherings. He is survived by eight children, Robert (Teresa) Garcia Jr., Francisco Garcia, Ricardo Garcia, Jose Garcia, Ramiro Garcia, Romelia (Santiago) Herrera, Maria (Chano) Perez, and Esmeralda (Carlos) Olivera, and a brother, Bernie Alvarado. He was preceded in death by his wife, two brothers, and a sister. Services Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home, 228 S. Alder Street, Toppenish, WA 98948. Viewing: 9:00 am - 11:30 am. Rosary: 10 am. Outdoor Catholic Mass (bring a chair): Resurrection Catholic Church, 704 Schooley Rd., Zillah, WA. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, 530 Elmwood Rd., Toppenish, WA 98948.
