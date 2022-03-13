Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Roberta “Cile” Schneider, age 86, passed away in Yakima, Washington on March 8th, 2022 from Covid related illness. She was born May 26th, 1935 in Yakima to Rosemary and Louis Benoit. She was the youngest of four children, brother Jim Benoit and sisters Susie White and Katherine Temp. She was married to Robert Schneider on April 16th, 1955 in Yakima, Washington.
She is survived by her husband of almost 68 years Robert Schneider; sons Kim (Yanin) Schneider, Kerry (Sherri) Schneider, daughters Kristine Kinney, Kelly (Don) Tucker and Konnie (Bob) Tormaschy; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was a graduate of The Academy High School and she attended Gonzaga University.
Cile was a devout Catholic who attended Holy Family Church and was a member of the choir for many years. She also taught catechism at the church. After raising her children to an age where they could take care of themselves, she went to Yakima Barber College, earned her barber license and was one of the first two women to barber in Yakima. She spent the next 36 years by her husband’s side cutting hair at Bob’s Barber Shop.
Eventually, she and her husband bought a cabin at Rimrock Lake where they spent summer and winter weekends enjoying the mountains with their kids. She loved to hike, boat, fish, and snowmobile. Cutting and chopping wood and using it to heat the cabin and cook on the wood stove was the order of the day at the cabin. She also enjoyed needlepoint, sewing, knitting, and embroidering.
One of her greatest joys in life was the gathering of family and friends. The holidays were especially special to her as she loved to cook feasts and desserts. Her homemade pickles, canned peaches and pears were a favorite of her family and friends. All of these skills were passed onto her family, and they thrive from the life lessons she taught them to this day. But of all the joys in life for her one was the most cherished. And that was loving and being by her husband’s side whom she loved so dearly for over seventy years.
Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church (5315 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA) on Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 10:00 am. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
