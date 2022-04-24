Roberta (Bobbie) Mae (Messer) Willuhn

May 18, 1949 - April 14, 2022
Roberta (Bobbie) Willuhn, 72, of Omaha, NE passed away on Maundy Thursday, commemorating the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus. Jesus said, “A new command I give unto you” that you love one another, as I have loved you, that you also love one another.
Roberta was born in Rhame, North Dakota, grew up in Bowman, ND, later moved to the Yakima, WA area. There she attended schools in Cowiche and graduated in 1967 from Highland High School. Roberta later attended beauty school and became a Master Stylist for the next 8 years. Roberta moved to Omaha, Nebraska and on April 26, 1986 married her husband, Daniel Patrick Willuhn.
Roberta died of complications from dementia and pneumonia. She is survived by her husband Dan, her siblings, Betty Jo Fuller (Ron) of Wallace, ID, Wilma Cella (Louie) of Renton, WA, Bill Wilkins of Cathlamet, WA, Robert Messer (Mary) of Selah, WA, and Patrick Messer (Tina) of Benton City, WA. Also, two nieces and 7 nephews.
Roberta had a love of all creatures great and small. She always made sure they were fed and cared for. Her humor and good spirit were priceless even on her last days. She forgave the people that denied her happiness and dearly loved the ones that accepted her as she was. Roberta has entered the Kingdom of God and will finally be at peace with her Lord.
In lieu of flowers please make your donations to St. Joe Villa Memory Care Facility, 2305 South 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68108 in care of Hector, Administrative Director.
There will be a family graveside service at Nine Mile Cemetery in Wallace, Idaho next to her beloved mother Myla, at a later date.
