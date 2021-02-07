On Sunday, November 1, 2020 Robert Yates, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 85. Bob was born January 27, 1935 in Tacoma, WA to Peter and Margaret (Lingham) Yates.
Bob received his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Washington State University in 1960, and was a member of the AGR fraternity. On December 17, 1960, Bob married Cherie Hoffman. They raised a daughter, Joan, and a son, Bryan. Bob served two years in the military at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX.
He is survived by his wife Cherie; daughter Joan Hendricks (Mike); son Dr. Bryan Yates (Nancy Patterson); four grandchildren, Caitlin Babbitt Byrne, Joy Babbitt, Daniel and Kyle Yates; brother Bill Yates; and sister Peg McLarney.
Dr. Yates owned and practiced 30 years at his Nob Hill Animal Clinic in Yakima, WA. Robert and Cherie moved to Roseburg, OR in 2005. Robert was an avid fisherman, golfer, skier and wind surfer, and also a private pilot. His joy was volunteering at Wild Life Safari.
He was cremated at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Memorial at a future date.
