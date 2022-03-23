Robert Wyatt

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Bobby Lee Wyatt, 80, passed away on March 17, 2022. He was born to Arnold and Tressie Wyatt, the third of nine children, on February 20, 1942, in Brockwell, Arkansas. He, and his family members, all picked cotton from the time they were old enough to stand over the plants. After cotton season, the family would migrate, sometimes as far north as Michigan, and work together.
In 1961, the family migrated west to Moxee, Washington to work hop harvest. While in Moxee, Bob was housed across the street from his future wife, Carol Anne Pryor. In 1963, the two eloped at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Their union lasted 51 years and brought two children, Shelly and David.
In 1963, Bob went to work for Brulotte Ranches serving in a variety of rolls. In 1966, Bob moved his family to Renton, WA to work at Boeing. Eventually, long days in a factory had Bob craving a change. He, Carol, and two kids returned to Yakima where he became a business owner, operating a service station. As the years went by, he changed his businesses and most enjoyed owning and operating Valley Lube in Union Gap.
Never being the type to sit and relax, Bob was always up to something, preferably outdoors. Multiple trips to the store each day, road trips to different casinos, visiting WA and OR beaches, and dancing Saturday nights away at the Yakima Eagles. It was rare if Bob wasn’t making people laugh, playing jokes, or singing old country songs.
He is mostly remembered as a hard worker, but also someone who always found time to be a fantastic husband, father, and grandfather. Everyone he interacted with would learn from him. Whether working on a car, keeping the house organized, gleaning fruit, or his myriad of outdoor tasks from mowing the lawn to raising the occasional, and varying, livestock. He left lasting impressions, and the valuable knowledge and wisdom he imparted will always be remembered.
Bob is survived by daughter Shelly Wyatt (Roger), grandchildren Carrie Keyes (Kevin), Hayden Wyatt (Molly), Kelsey Zissel (Tyler), daughter-in-law Michele Jancola, siblings Bernard Wyatt, Melba Klomp (Garrett), Chris Wyatt, Dale Wyatt, Wanda Alexieff (Scott), Deana Eglin (Tim), and companion Ineta Loudon. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Carol, and son David. Also, his parents, brother, R.H. Wyatt, and sister Joyce Shingledecker.
Services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
