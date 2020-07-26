Robert Wilkes

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert (Bob) M Wilkes, 88, of Yakima, died peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, at Landmark Care Center.
Bob was born March 24, 1932 in Cooperstown, New York to Donald and Sophia (Van Benschoten) Wilkes. In 1947, he moved with his family to Arlington, Virginia and graduated from Washington Lee HS in 1949. After attending Gettysburg College for 1 semester, he entered Bliss Electrical School for a 1 year program graduating in 1951. He began working at Armed Forces Security Agency and was assigned to the National Security Agency (NSA) in 1952.
In 1953, Bob left NSA to work for Link Aviation in Binghamton, NY as a Field Service Engineer. On December 7, 1954, he was drafted into the US Army assigned to NSA (Arlington Hall Station). Honorably discharged in 1956, Bob enrolled in Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, VA.
In 1957, he moved back to Arlington, VA where he married June Ware and entered George Washington University part time. He returned to the NSA as a certified engineer. Bob and June started their family in 1961 with daughter Sharon, following with another daughter, Beverly, in 1963.
In 1978, the family moved to Yakima where Bob was assigned to Yakima Research Station as Chief Engineer. After retiring in 1987 (after 34 years with NSA), Bob and June spent time playing golf and traveling to some of their favorite spots in the US (Lincoln City, Pendleton, Palm Springs). They also took yearly trips to the East Coast to visit both families.
Bob also spent time serving as Secretary and Treasurer at the Yakima 318 Elks from 1992 – 1998. He also managed to land a job as a limo driver for 4 years while juggling his busy retired life.
Bob was a very caring man giving generously to organizations benefiting children and those helping veterans. He was also loved by his many neighbors and will be deeply missed.
Bob lived his final years at the Ponderosa Assisted Living Community in Yakima.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife June who passed away in 2016. He is survived by two sisters, Marge (Dick) McNeill of Toccoa, GA and Janice (John) Hilson of Waynesboro, PA , two daughters, Sharon Wilkes and Beverly (Andy) Molenda, both of Seattle, grandson, TJ (Ali) Kollman of Seattle, and two bonus granddaughters, Ashley (John) Brooker of Seattle and Casey Molenda of London, UK.
At Bob’s request, no memorial will be held. His ashes will be spread in Lincoln City along with the remaining ashes of his lovely wife, June. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
